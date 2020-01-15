College football is over…for now! Although the season just ended less than 48 hours ago, it’s never too early to start thinking about next year. One of the best/worst things that happens in the hours following the national championship are the “Way-Too-Early” Top 25 rankings that begin to trickle out. The confetti hasn’t even settled in New Orleands and we still have P5 coaching jobs available.

But who cares? UofL fans were not the only ones impressed by Satterfield and Louisville’s quick turnaround, and now the Cards are already starting to feel the love nearly nine months away from kickoff.

Personal note: I watched the same 8-win team run over an SEC opponent in their bowl game that y’all did, but I still cannot believe that there’s even a possibility that this program could see its name in the rankings on Labor Day Weekend less than two full calendar years after going 2-10. Believe me, I’m not complaining. I know none of these rankings will matter once college football resumes. But it’s still fun as hell to see the program in these conversations again.

So, without further ado, here is every (somewhat) respectable way-too-early top-25 I could find:

Sporting News: #19

“Scott Satterfield led the Cardinals to eight wins in an impressive turnaround in Year 1, and there’s no reason to believe that growth won’t continue in Year 2. Malik Cunningham emerged as the right quarterback with 22 touchdowns and five interceptions, and the offensive line play should continue to improve. Javian Hawkins could emerge as a legit Doak Walker Award candidate in this offense, too. More depth is needed on defense, but this is the best bet to challenge Clemson in the ACC Atlantic.” – Bill Bender

CBS Sports: #16

“Scott Satterfield was a turnaround artist in Year 1 at Louisville. The Cardinals went from 2-10 to 8-5. There's plenty to like about 2020. The Cardinals were second in the ACC in rushing. Rising junior Tutu Atwell led the league in receiving. Quarterback Micale Cunningham also returns.” – Dennis Dodd

Orlando Sentinel: #18

“Scott Satterfield led Louisville to eight wins and a second-place finish in the ACC Atlantic in his first season with the Cardinals. Quarterback Malik Cunningham helped the team finish as one of the top scoring offenses in the league after finishing with 2,547 yards. He’ll be joined by sophomore tailback Javian Hawkins (1,525 yards) and receiver Chatarius Atwell (1,276 yards). A defense that was young and unproven grew up a lot last season and should be better in 2020.” – Matt Murschel

Saturday’s Down South: #24

“I’ll be honest. A lot of this is just based on my belief that Scott Satterfield is a darn good football coach. That’s the only way to explain how a 2-win Louisville team that lost 22 scholarship players won 8 games in Year 1. The Cardinals’ biggest issue was a disastrous run defense, but that group will return a bunch of starters on that defense, especially at linebacker. Louisville has a wealth of skill position guys back on offense, including promising young quarterback Micale Cunningham. The Cardinals figure to be in that wide-open race to be considered the ACC’s 2nd-best team.” – Connor O’Gara

Saturday Blitz (Fansided): #20

“Scott Satterfield’s first season as the head coach at Louisville was an unqualified success, as the Cardinals concluded 2019 with a 38-28 win over Mississippi State at the Music City Bowl in Nashville. Louisville finished 8-5 after the victory, a quick rebound that put the program back on the foundations it rested on before the tail end of Bobby Petrino’s second term ended in collapse…” – Zach Bigalke

Detroit Free Press: #19

Dallas News: “Also Receiving Votes: #28”

Athlon: “Other Teams to Watch”

ESPN: NR

Bleacher Report: NR

The Athletic: NR

Fanduel: NR