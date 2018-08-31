I'd venture to say that everyone who enjoys college football has heard the moniker "We want Bama" at some point in time. The phrase has been thrown around, both meant seriously and sarcastically depending on the situation. Still, there is something about saying it that seems to call forth a mythological dragon that seems impossible to defeat. While I'm not here to say that Louisville fans should go around stating "we want Bama" and boasting with unjustified confidence, this scenario that unfolds on September 1st provides Louisville possibly the best possible chance to beat Alabama as there could be.

First and foremost, Louisville's 2016 Heisman winner is now in the NFL and yes, I mean that this is a positive for Louisville. For one, Nick Saban's teams are filled with remarkable athletes and would likely not have too much trouble in minimizing Jackson's phenomenal athleticism, see Jackson's performance against LSU in the Citrus Bowl for comparison of a talented SEC defense. If Louisville is to have a chance to beat the Crimson Tide it will take a team effort on both sides of the ball for the Cardinals. Another reason why this may be a positive is that Nick Saban now has to gameplan against a quarterback that has minimal game experience and a Petrino offense that will likely not be comparable to the last couple of years.

Both teams have had some departures of key players to the NFL but Alabama's secondary is clearly the most notable unit for departures and looks to align with something quite dangerous for the Tide. If there was one area you want to try to attack against Alabama it would be the secondary and conversely for Louisville, if you had to identify some strengths of the Cardinals, offensive line, wide receivers, and to some extent the quarterback position stand out.

It is no secret that Louisville's defense in 2017 struggled quite a bit. Now on Saturday, the Cardinals are going to have to find a way to stop a potent Alabama offense that features an impressive running game coupled with a passing game that could potentially be just as effective with Tua at quarterback. While normally not returning many players would be a bad thing, in this situation, Louisville's virtual reset of the defense (coordinator included) is a gigantic unknown for everyone, including the Crimson Tide.

Let me repeat, I'm not here to say Louisville will win on Saturday. Regardless of how you spin it the Cardinals will face a monumental task going against the Alabama Crimson Tide. So why should Louisville fans be excited about this matchup? Well, because for all those that say "We want Bama", Louisville's opportunity to play them with so many uncertainties on the first week in college football may not come at a more opportune time.