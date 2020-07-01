CardinalSports - Wednesday Night News Roundup

I feel like a lot of news items have come out within the last week that are small, but big enough to be talked about. I'm going to do my best to put those pieces all in one place, in case you may have missed something. Here goes...

Vince Tyra continues to draw high praise

Louisville AD Vince Tyra has continued to do a fantastic job navigating through the current climate, being out in front of what's to come. However, he has made a handful of pretty good hires, and Stadium ranked Tyra as the 12th best AD in all of the FBS.



The criteria for the ranking: “Stadium insiders Brett McMurphy and Jeff Goodman graded and ranked the football and men’s basketball hirings of the current 130 FBS athletic directors. The grades were based on the success of the coaches hired, difficulty of opponents in their respective conferences, bowl appearances, NCAA Tournament trips, conference titles and national championships won. The grades did not take into consideration any fundraising or building of facilities by the athletic directors.”

Well done, Vince.

Javian Hawkins is going to be a household name this year

Louisville running back Javian Hawkins was named a 2nd Team Preseason All-American by Sporting News.



I would expect Hawkins to continue to garner national attention, coming off of an unbelievable first year.

Speaking of recognition... Pro Football Focus LOVES Tutu Atwell

Most targets with a step or more of separation 20 + yards downfield since 2018:



1. Tutu Atwell - 27

2. Jerry Jeudy - 26

3. Jalen Reagor - 25

3. Tamorrion Terry - 25 pic.twitter.com/1v3stmu9zT — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 30, 2020

Highest-graded WR by down:



1st: Ja'Marr Chase, LSU

2nd: Tyler Johnson, Minnesota

3rd: Tutu Atwell, Louisville

4th: Aaron Fuller, Washington pic.twitter.com/jHJiiFv01M — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 27, 2020

Most 50+ yard receptions among returning WRs in 2019:



Ja'Marr Chase - 9

Tamorrion Terry - 7

Tutu Atwell - 6 pic.twitter.com/FPDeojKYhz — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 26, 2020



PFF does a wonderful job with numbers and analysis, and Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell is with some pretty good company here.

Louisville basketball will play in Madison Square Garden in 2021

Sources: Louisville, Gonzaga, and Providence will headline the 2021 Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden. 4th team is currently TBD. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 1, 2020



Louisville and Gonzaga squaring off in the Big Apple? Sign me up for that.

Recruiting

Louisville basketball recently extended an offer to 2021 four-star small forward Alex Fudge.

Our basketball recruiting analyst, Houston Wilson, will have an update tomorrow morning on the Premium Recruiting Board.

Also, Louisville made the top 10 for an under the radar 2021 target.

TOP 10! Thank you to all the coaches who have recruited me up to this point. pic.twitter.com/mRNY0YBnJP — Eric (@eric_vdh23) July 1, 2020

Football:

On the football side of recruiting, top 2021 target Ahmari Huggins-Bruce will decide tomorrow.

Louisville remains in a good spot ahead of the decision, and you can check out Dave Lackford's latest nugget here.