Wednesday Practice Report - DC Bryan Brown talks UCF

***Brown talked at length about the similarities between Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral and UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

***Brown said that Dillon Gabriel can scramble and will pull the ball and run, some of the things Matt Corral did as well.

***Brown confirmed that YaYa Diaby has been battling a back injury that has limited him in practice and in games.

***Brown added that Diaby is getting back to where he needs to be, and should be ready to go against UCF.

***Brown is pleased with Ashton Gillotte's play, and said he was a bright spot in the Ole Miss game.

***Brown said he thinks that Tre Clark played one of the most physical games of his career against EKU. "He's on a mission."