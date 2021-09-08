Wednesday Practice Report: Kenderick Duncan talks to the media
Louisville safety Kenderick Duncan talked to the media following Wednesday's practice.
Here's a few notes from what Duncan said:
***Duncan said that after watching the film, the defense made a lot of errors and mistakes that you can't do against a good team like Ole Miss.
***Duncan said it's tough to defend Ole Miss because you want to stay on top, but you have to play the run and respect the run-pass option and the underneath stuff.
***Duncan said the team was anxious with it being such a big game, and that played a role in them not being as ready as they needed to be on the first snap.
***Duncan said the focus this week has been taking the right angles and running to the ball.
***Duncan said with it being a quick turnaround, the team didn't have any contact in practice tonight.
***Duncan said the team has to move forward, and that he feels like they have put the Ole Miss game in the past.
***Duncan said the defense knows what they are capable of, and they can't let the Ole Miss game define them.
Louisville returns to action on Saturday night to take on Eastern Kentucky.