Wednesday Practice Report: Kenderick Duncan talks to the media

***Duncan said that after watching the film, the defense made a lot of errors and mistakes that you can't do against a good team like Ole Miss.

***Duncan said it's tough to defend Ole Miss because you want to stay on top, but you have to play the run and respect the run-pass option and the underneath stuff.

***Duncan said the team was anxious with it being such a big game, and that played a role in them not being as ready as they needed to be on the first snap.

***Duncan said the focus this week has been taking the right angles and running to the ball.

***Duncan said with it being a quick turnaround, the team didn't have any contact in practice tonight.

***Duncan said the team has to move forward, and that he feels like they have put the Ole Miss game in the past.

***Duncan said the defense knows what they are capable of, and they can't let the Ole Miss game define them.