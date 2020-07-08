CardinalSports - Wednesday's Mailbag: Moussa Cisse, UK, Louisville, more

*****

Where are you on Moussa Cisse and his college destination? — MEECH (@memphismeech) July 5, 2020

The tides have turned on the Moussa Cisse front. LSU was the leader in the clubhouse last month when he announced his reclassification into the 2020 class, and it felt like a commitment would immediately follow. Weeks then went by without a college decision, which allowed the rest of his finalists to find some traction, which is apparently what has happened. A commitment is now expected sometime this week, and if that is the case Memphis likely will be keeping him home for college. We have been told a number of times to be on the lookout for his decision, so maybe this is another false alarm, but the Memphis chatter has grown in recent weeks. I would almost be surprised now if he didn’t commit to Memphis which would give Penny Hardaway's program arguably the best shot-blocking weapon in college basketball next season.

*****

Will Huntley Hatfield and Skyy Clark reclassify? If so how will this affect UK’s 2021 class? — Mason (@0324mb) July 5, 2020

Good question. There is definitely a strong chance that both Skyy Clark and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield will reclassify into the 2021 class later this year. Clark is one of the best playmakers in the 2022 class and he is a national target. If he made the leap into the 2021 class, he would be in the conversation for the best point guard in the nation in that class. He recently moved with his family to Nashville, leaving the West Coast and settling into Kentucky’s back yard. The Wildcats just offered him last week and things are trending toward a UK lean on Clark’s part. He might also jump into the 2021 class later if all things work out accordingly. Huntley-Hatfield, the younger cousin of former UK standout Alex Poythress, has not been shy about his feelings toward the blueblood. The Tennessee native reclassified into the 2022 class two years ago and is much younger compared to others in the 2021 class, so it is not as if he is older for his current class. But his talent and abilities would definitely be welcomed by John Calipari as early as next fall. If Clark reclassifies it would take the Wildcats out of contention for Kennedy Chandler, while Huntley-Hatfield would actually be a bonus when it comes to recruiting Paolo Banchero to play alongside him. Throw in Jaden Hardy, Jacob Toppin (who will sit out this upcoming season) and maybe a four-star prospect to fill things out and what you have is another top class that would keep the Wildcats among the best in college hoops.

*****

Louisville currently has 3 commits, if you had to guess who is closest to becoming their 4th? — Tyler Elsler (@T_Elsler47) July 5, 2020

Actually, let’s throw Gabe Wiznitzer into Louisville’s 2021 class. I know he will enroll this fall, but he will also redshirt, which would keep him in his original class. So, he will be seeing the floor for the first time alongside Bryce Hopkins, El Ellis and Bobby Pettiford. I like the overall talent base of Louisville's 2021 class, but if it wants to compete for anything more than a first weekend appearance in the NCAA Tournament a home run commitment is needed. Ellis brings experience, Pettiford possesses explosiveness and toughness, Wiznitzer boasts a rounded skill-set in the frontcourt and Hopkins is a versatile wing-forward with star potential. But Chris Mack and his staff have also made it a point to recruit elite talent nationally, which is why Mack's next commitment, if one does happen this fall, will come from one of the best. There is no heavy Louisville lean, but Malaki Branham, Aminu Mohammed, Roosevelt Wheeler, Jordan Hawkins, Hunter Sallis, Harrison Ingram and Jalen Warley remain top targets for the Cardinals. Of the group, Branham, Mohammed and Wheeler are the likeliest, though I wouldn’t count the Cardinals out with any on the list. They have a great need for a ball-handling guard-wing, which is why Sallis, Ingram and Warley are such massive priorities. But any of the seven would do when it comes to securing a face-of-the program type of player in the 2021 class.

*****

Who are the top targets for Miami and are they close to any commitments? — Joey Mandel (@jmandel9) July 5, 2020

*****

Daimion Collins just released his top 10, which schools do you think have the best shot at landing him? — Sterling Cooper 💸 (@SterlingCoop10) July 5, 2020

Last week, top 20 power forward Daimion Collins made the first step toward his eventual college decision when he cut his school list to a group of ten consisting of Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Houston, Kansas, LSU, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas and Texas Tech. Of the group, LSU, Oklahoma, and Texas have connected with him the most often. Digging deeper into the situation, I moved my FutureCast to OU last week. Texas is the Sooners' greatest competitor and the fact that the Longhorns were his dream school growing up only helps UT’s case. However, Collins has developed a strong rapport with Lon Kruger and his coaching staff. He competes for the Team Griffin travel program that is sponsored by former Sooners standout Blake Griffin and is very close friends with OU commit Bijan Cortes. If things ended today, Collins would be Norman bound.

*****

I saw you made a FutureCast for Rob McCray to UF. How confident are you in the destination and how do you see the rest of his recruitment playing out? — WFU Sports Stats (@WFUSportsStats) July 5, 2020