The Monday before the first Louisville football game of the season is when we find out who has emerged at certain positions.

-- We we've been telling you, Brock Domann emerged coming out of spring ball, and with him being the only quarterback listed behind Malik Cunningham, it's safe to assume he's head and shoulders above the rest of the signal callers.

-- If you read the latest insider notes, you knew that Tiyon Evans and Jawhar Jordan had made huge impressions on the coaching staff. Evans earning the starting spot without an “OR” next to his name should tell you what kind of talent the Tennessee transfer is.

-- Dez Tell has added significant weight, and Mark Ivey still likes his quickness, giving the sophomore the starting nod over Jermayne Lole. I would still expect Lole to play a big role on this team, but Tell initially beating him out shows you what the staff thinks of Tell.

-- I wouldn't pay too much attention to the cornerback situation: the three players who I expect to get the most reps are Kei'Trel Clark, Jarvis Brownlee, and Quincy Riley. Nonetheless, veteran Chandler Jones appears to be in the mix.

