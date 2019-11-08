Louisville’s set to enter the final two-thirds of their season tomorrow as they head down to Miami Gardens to face the Miami Hurricanes. This will be Miami’s sixth consecutive weekend where they’ve had to play a game, whereas Louisville will be coming off of their second break of the season.

Forecast:

Tailgate: 79 degrees with 50% chance of rain. Wind NE at 15mph.

Kickoff: 78 degrees with 45% chance of rain. Wind NE at 15mph.

Postgame: 78 degrees with 25% chance of rain. Wind NE at 12mph.

Key Times:

1:30pm – Pregame Show with Mark Ennis on 93.9 The Ville

3:15pm – CardinalSports Game Watch Party at Baxter’s 942.

3:30pm – Kickoff.

Postgame: Mark Ennis will host postgame show on 93.9 The Ville.

Miscellaneous:

Really not sure how to feel about there potentially being rain in Miami. It helped us against Virginia, but that’s because we were able to run the ball as much as we wanted. Miami’s defensive front is probably better than Virginia’s. Rain could be either our best or worst friend if it comes.

Watch/Listen:

TV: ESPN2

Online stream: WatchESPN

On the call: Mark Jones (Play by Play), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst), Olivia Dekker (sideline)

SiriusXM: Home – 194

Radio Stream: TuneIn.com

Series:

Miami Leads 9-3-1 (3 game win-streak)

Last win: UL 31 – Miami 13 (2014)

Miami players to Worry About

Offense:

#15 QB Jarren Williams – 115/171 for 67.3%, 1449 yds, 8.5 avg, 10 TD, 3 INT, 154.2 QBR

#2 WR K.J. Obsorn – 36 REC, 439 YD, 12.2 YPC, 5 TD

Defense:

#15 DL Gregory Rousseau – 34 tackles (26 solo), 15.5 TFLs, 12 Sack (2nd in the country), 2 INT

#55 LB Shaq Quarterman – 72 tackles (37 solo), 10.5 TFLs, 1.0 Sack, 2 Fumble Rec, 1 Forced Fumble

Keys to the Game

1. Establish the Run – I’m really sick of writing this over and over, but as the weeks go by and the defenses get tougher, it couldn’t be more true. Miami has a fantastic defensive front and Louisville’s strength all season has been its running attack. Something has to give. If Louisville can run the ball, then they’ll have the opportunities to beat Miami’s secondary. While the secondary is not necessarily the strength of the unit, they’re certainly not slouches. So the run game will be extremely important in order to create space for our receivers.

2. Pressure Williams – I will never understand how Power 5 teams in Florida cannot assemble offensive lines to save their lives. FSU has had one of the worst o-lines in the country for almost 4-straight seasons, UF is just now looking like they have guys that can play, and Miami is currently dealing with their own struggles. It makes no sense. Regardless, Miami’s o-line is not great, and Williams has a tendency to hold the ball too long. This could work out really well for Bryan Brown’s defense as he likes to send just 3 rushers on 3rd-and-Longs. Miami is also one of the worst P5 teams in the country on third downs. So if Louisville can get home with just a handful of rushers and have 8 players in coverage against Miami’s stout receiving corps, the defense may enjoy their afternoon.

3. Win on Play-Actions – Miami’s defense doesn’t have a lot of weaknesses. One of their biggest weaknesses, however, is the way they like to load the box on running downs. Satterfield has made hay this year on PAs, and if he can catch Miami’s secondary cheating on run downs, he can burn them with Louisville’s receiving corps. This game very well could be a bar fight with a few explosive plays. Whoever gets the big ones should win.

Predictions

Vegas: Miami -6.5 o/u 48.5. This means Vegas estimates a score of 27-22.

SP+: +11.4, with 26% win probability. 33-21. (Pre-season +19.2 with 13% win probability)

ESPN’s FPI: 27.8% chance

Mark Ennis (7-1): Miami 31 – Louisville 13

Dave Lackford (6-2): Miami 28 – Louisville 10

Ty Spalding (7-1): Miami 31 – Louisville 14

Conor Shea (6-2): Miami 28 – Louisville 7