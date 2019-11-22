Louisville’s going bowling. That’s fantastic. What’s just as fantastic is there are still two games left to play this season where the Cardinals can improve their bowl destination and hopefully land in a Tier 1 ACC bowl (Belk, Sun, Pinstripe, Music City, Gator). Beat Syracuse and it’s possible. but win out and the chances are strong. And tomorrow is Senior Day for a group that has been to hell and back. If that’s not reason enough for you to go to the game then I’m not mad, I’m just disappointed.

Forecast:

Tailgate: 43 degrees with a 65% chance of rain. Winds NW at 8 mph.

Kickoff: 42 degrees with a 45% chance of rain. Rain chances continue to decrease by 10% each hour after 4. Winds NW 9 mph.

Postgame: 37 degrees with 15% chance of rain. Winds NW at 7 mph.

Key Times:

11:00am – Tailgate Lots and Ticket Office open

1:30pm – Card March

1:30pm – Pregame Show with Mark Ennis on 93.9 The Ville

2:30pm – Gates Open. “Special Happy Hour pregame drink prices will be available for the two hours between gates opening and kickoff. Fans arriving early can purchase $3 domestic draft beer or $5 12-ounce cans on the Norton Terrace or UPS Flight Deck, and $3 domestic drafts throughout the remainder of the stadium until kickoff.”

3:30pm – Senior Day Ceremonies

4:00pm - Kickoff

Miscellaneous:

As I said previously, these seniors have been to hell and back. Most of them were here for Lamar’s Heisman year and were here when the program bottomed out at 2-10 last year. They’ve brought the program back from the dead to finish things on a good note and it’s our job to send them out the right way. Show up, be loud, and give them the exit they deserve.

Watch/Listen:

TV: ACCN

Online stream: WatchESPN/ACCNX

On the call: Chris Cotter and Mark Herzlich

SiriusXM: Home – 193

Radio Stream: TuneIn.com

Series:

Louisville Leads Series 10-7

Last meeting: Cuse 54 – UL 23

Syracuse Players to Worry About

Offense:

#13 QB Tommy DeVito- 197 of 313 for 2,180 YDs, 62.9%, 7.0 yards/throw, 17 TDs, 5 INTs, sacked 42(!) times.

#86 WR Trishton Jackson – 53 REC for 848 Yds, 16.0 yards/catch, 85 long, 9 TDs,

Defense:

#46 LB Lakiem Williams – 91 tackles (39 solo), 10 TFLs, 4.5 Sacks

#7 DB Andre Cisco – 47 tackles (31 solo), 4 Pass Deflections, 3 INTs, 1 Pick-Six

Keys to the Game

1. Exploit Syracuse’s O-Line – Syracuse’s offensive line is horrendous. They rank 129th in the country in sacks allowed (46!!!). While Louisville didn’t rack up sacks last week, they spent plenty of time in N.C. State’s backfield and forced Devin Leary into some terrible decisions including an interception on a shovel pass. While Tommy DeVito (not the gangster) hasn’t been the successor to Eric Dungey that Syracuse was hoping for, when he has time to throw he can be wildly accurate. Beating up on a bad o-line and getting after him will be key.

2. Stop the Run – Syracuse isn’t exactly a program that has built its high-octane offense reputation on running the ball, but last week they ran the ball on over 70% of their plays as they routed Duke 49-6. With rain likely being a factor and Louisville’s sub-par run defense, I expect Dino to try and run the ball early and often. Louisville will have a good day if they can stop this early and get Syracuse into passing downs where they can tee off on the Orange’s o-line.

3. Run. The. Ball. – Last week N.C. State sold out and committed almost all of their efforts to stopping Louisville’s running game and it worked. The problem with this is that it left no one in coverage and Louisville torched them with big pass after big pass. Syracuse fired their DC after giving up 496 rushing yards to Boston College. With a new DC filling in for at least the remainder of the season, their run defense was much better against Duke and held them to just 122 rushing yard. This has been attributed to the new DC simplifying the scheme and play calls. We’ll see if last week was a fluke or if the new play caller is really the difference. Regardless, Louisville always likes to set up its offense with a strong running game and this game won’t be any different. Especially if it rains.

Predictions

Vegas: Louisville -9 o/u 62. This means Vegas estimates a score of roughly 36-27.

SP+: -4.6, with 61% win probability. 31-27. (Pre-season +4.8 with 39% win probability)

ESPN’s FPI: 66.9% chance

Mark Ennis (9-1): Syracuse 38 – Louisville 23

Dave Lackford (8-2): Syracuse 34 – Louisville 24

Ty Spalding (8-2): Louisville 38 – Syracuse 34

Conor Shea (8-2): Syracuse 38 – Louisville 31

