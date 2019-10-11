7:15pm - CardinalSports Game Watch Party at Baxter's 942. We had an absolute blast last time we did this. If you weren't able to make it the first time, you have to come and hangout with everyone from the CardinalSports community. Baxter's 942 knows how to host a great party and the deals are ridiculous. We're excited to see y'all again.

Louisville heads to Winston-Salem to face the Undefeated Demon Deacons (weird) after grabbing their first ACC win in almost two years. Wake should be nothing less of a big test for this rebuilding team. Few people know this, but Wake-Louisville is also probably the most heated rivalry in college football history, which should add to the excitement.

7:30pm – Kick Off.

Postgame: Mark Ennis will host postgame show on 93.9 The Ville.

Miscellaneous:

Saturday is a dream for college football fans. There are great games all day long starting with the Red River Shootout at noon, followed by Bama-TAMU at 3:30, with tons of solid games sprinkled in-between. Then SC-ND, UF-LSU, and PSU-Iowa cap off the evening.

Get your remotes and extra televisions ready, because there will be A LOT happening while we’re playing

Weird Stat

Dave Clawson is 0-6 in games coming off of a bye week at Wake. I have no idea how that’s possible.

2014: L 17-24 Cuse, L 20-34 (19) Clemson

2015: L 7-28 (6) Notre Dame

2016: L 13-21 Army (huh?)

2017: L 24-38 GaTech

2018: L 17-38 FSU (wut?)

Watch/Listen

TV: First game on ACCN

Online stream: WatchESPN

On the call: Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Katie George

SiriusXM: Home – 193, Away - 194

Series:

Louisville leads 4-2 (Wake has won the last 2)

Last win: 2018, Wake 56– UL 35

Wake Forest Players to Worry About

Offense:

#12 QB Jamie Newman – 169.62 QBR, 117-168 for 69.6%, 3 INTs, 1521 YDS, 14 TD, 304.2 YPG. 78 Rush/Att, 308 YDS, 46 Lost, 262 Net/Yds, 3.4 YPC, 3 TD, 52.4 YPG. PFF’s #7 Ranked QB “The nation’s most underappreciated quarterback through six weeks.” Dude is good.

#34 WR Sage Surrat – 515 YDS, 15.1 YPC, 6 TD, 103.0 YPG

#27 WR Scotty Washington – 470 YDS, 17.4 YPC, 6 TD, 94.0 YPG

Defense:

#23 LB Justin Strnad – 53 tackles (30 solo), 2 sack, 4 PBU, 1 INT

#9 DE Carlos Basham Jr. – 22 tackles (10 solo), 4.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble.

Keys to the Game

1. Stay In Gaps – Wake runs a very strange and elongated RPO where the QB holds the ball at the mesh point for what seems like 4 seconds while the entire play develops in front of him. Only then, once the play is more than halfway over, does the QB make a decision. It’s bizarre thing to watch, and it confuses the hell out of defenses. Often times defenses get impatient because the play is taking too long, so they abandon their gaps to get to the ball. But this is exactly what Wake wants and how they gash defenses. The only way to punish them for holding the ball so long is to stay in your gaps and meet the runner at the line once the decision has been made.

2. Have a Passing Defense – The passing defense has been lousy the last two games. In every game this season, except for maybe EKU, there has been a long bust play. It’s usually a tight end or someone in the slot that gets loose, but Louisville has to be more disciplined in the passing game than they have been all season as this could be the best QB they’ve faced. Wake has some great WRs too, which will certainly cause problems. I’m hoping that UofL was just selling out on covering Cam Akers and AJ Dillon the last two weeks, but they can’t afford to give Wake the space they’ve been giving lately.

3. Keep Up Passing Attack – The passing game was fantastic last week with 3 receivers racking up over 100 yards. Wake does not have such a great secondary, and their offense is certain to put up points, so Louisville will need to match those points and take advantage of the talent disparity in our passing attack.

Predictions

Vegas: Wake Forest -6.5 o/u 64.5. This means Vegas estimates a score of 35-29.

SP+: +4.4, with 40% win probability. 34-30. (Pre-season +8.4 with 31% win probability)

ESPN’s FPI: 30.6%

Mark Ennis (5-0): Wake Forest 40 – Louisville 28

Dave Lackford (4-1): Louisville 24 – Wake Forest 20

Ty Spalding (4-1): Louisville 35 – Wake Forest 31

Conor Shea (5-0): Wake Forest 31 – Louisville 17