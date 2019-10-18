Well I did not expect to be here this week talking about how we’re coming off a top 20 win on the road, but here we are. Not going to lie, I’ve been on cloud nine all week about last Saturday’s win. It was insanely stressful and just flat out stupid at times, but man was it worth it. Louisville now finds itself in a fairly comfortable position to make a bowl game with 4 wins under their belt, even with an almost-guaranteed loss to the reigning national champions this weekend.

Forecast:

Tailgate: Sunny with temps rising from low 40s to low 60s throughout the morning. 5-10% chance of rain. Winds SE 3themph

Kickoff: Sunny and 63. Winds SE at 6 mph.

Postgame: Sunny with temps rising into the low-80s. Winds S 7mph

Key Times:

7:00am – Tailgate lots open

9:00am –

· Early Bird Breakfast: “Join us at North Healthcare CardMarch to get gameday started early! Gear up for the early kick with a Bloody Mary or Mimosa and free breakfast sandwiches while supplies last.”

· Ticket Office Opens

· Bud Light Street Fest at Norton Heathcare CardMarch: “Pick up your 2019 football schedule poster, listen to music from DJ Z-Nyce, or grab giveaways from many of our great sponsors. Kids can enjoy our inflatable games and everyone can sign up to win prizes.

T-shirt Giveaway - while supplies last

Exclusive "Today I Give My All For The Ville" t-shirts for the first 500 fans at CardMarch. Located on the west side of CardMarch near the DJ

Stickers

Pick from two designs while supplies last"Nothing Better than Satterdays in the Ville" and "Today I Give My All For The Ville"

9:30am – Card March

10:00am – Pregame Show with Mark Ennis on 93.9 The Ville

10:30pm – Gates Open. “Special Happy Hour pregame drink prices will be available for the two hours between gates opening and kickoff. Fans arriving early can purchase $3 domestic draft beer or $5 12-ounce cans on the Norton Terrace or UPS Flight Deck, and $3 domestic drafts throughout the remainder of the stadium until kickoff.”

12:00pm – Kickoff.

Postgame: Mark Ennis will host postgame show on 93.9 The Ville.

Miscellaneous:

While I’m not expecting a win Saturday, I am expecting to see this Louisville team come in with some confidence and play hard. It’s likely that Clemson will be able to just out talent the Cards for 4 quarters, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be moments we can’t enjoy.

Also, if you’ve noticed, Saturday’s slate of games is pretty boring, which usually means CHAOS. Hopefully the Cards can kick off the weekend on a wild note.

Watch/Listen:

TV: ABC (we fancy)

Online stream: WatchESPN

On the call: Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Allison Williams

SiriusXM: Home – 193, Away – 81

Series:

Clemson leads 5-0

Last win: Don’t worry about it.

Clemson Players to Worry About

Offense:

#16 QB Trevor Lawrence - 62.7% for 1301 YDS, 8.1 AVG/YDS, 11 TDS, 6 INT, 145.7 AVG/QBR, Very Long and Nice Hair. Have to think he has a chip on his shoulder after being held to a career low of 59 yards and an INT last year.

#9 RB Travis Etienne – 84 Carries for 589 YDS, 7.0 YPCarry, 5 TDs, 11 REC, 93 YDS, 8.5 YPCatch, 1 TD.

Defense:

#11 S/LB Isaiah Simmons– 51 tackles (33 solo), 4 Sacks, 2 FF, 8 TFLs

Everyone else is really good too, but holy hell Isaiah Simmons is terrifying.

Keys to the Game

1. Survive – Look, I don’t think for a second Scott Satterfield or this team would ever roll over and just try to sleep through this game and I love that about this new program. However, it scares the hell out of me because we have 5 very winnable games after Clemson and we only need 2 to make a bowl. I’m all for playing our best game against Clemson, but please for the love of god stay healthy.

2. Win the Turnover Battle – Clemson is a lot like LSU in the way that if you make a mistake they will destroy you. There is no room for error, so Louisville will need to limit mistakes as much as possible and capitalize on the rare mistakes that the Tigers make. Even with the greatest defensive game plan in the world I don’t think that Louisville could slow down Clemson very much. I wouldn’t be surprised if Clemson keeps things very basic and just out-talents Louisville, which means UofL’s only real chance to keep things close is to force mistakes and create turnovers however they can.

3. Make It a Shootout – Clemson’s offense is likely going to score at will. Even if Louisville plays Clemson close, it’s not going to be a 21-20 game like the Tigers had against North Carolina. Louisville’s offense is just going to have to find ways to help our thin defense and go punch for punch with Trevor Lawrence and Co. It’s certainly possible, but that means Louisville will have to pick apart a Brent Venables defense, which is not exactly easy to do.

Predictions

Vegas: Clemson -24 o/u 60. This means Vegas estimates a score of 42-18

SP+: +17.6, with 15% win probability. 39-21. (Pre-season +30.1 with 4% win probability)

ESPN’s FPI: 6.6% chance

Mark Ennis (5-1): Clemson 55 – Louisville 17

Dave Lackford (5-1): Clemson 56 – Louisville 21

Ty Spalding (5-1): Clemson 45 – Louisville 7

Conor Shea (5-1): Clemson 52 – Louisville 17

While Mark and I took our first losses last week, I don’t think either of us were upset about it.