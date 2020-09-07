CardinalSports - Weekend Roundup: September 7th

Let's catch up on a few newsworthy items from over the holiday weekend:

Montrezl Harrell named NBA Sixth Man of the Year

Former Louisville Cardinal Montrezl Harrell capped off an incredible year with the Los Angeles Clippers by being named the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year. Harrell averaged over 18 points and seven rebounds per game for one of the best teams in the league in the LA Clippers.

Harrell and the Clippers advanced past the first round of the NBA playoffs and are now in a series with the Denver Nuggets to see who will play in the Western Conference Finals.

(Los Angeles Clippers)

Harrell has excelled in providing a spark off of the bench for the Clippers, a similar role he had on the 2013 National Championship team.

Happy birthday to Donovan Mitchell

Sticking with the NBA, happy birthday to former Louisville Cardinal Donovan Mitchell who turned 24 today.

Mitchell has established himself as one of the NBA's best young players, and solidified that with a slew of unbelievable performances in the first round of the playoffs. Mitchell and the Jazz were knocked out by the Denver Nuggets, but Mitchell did all he could, including putting up 57 points, the third-most points ever in a playoff game.

.@spidadmitchell turns 24 today 🥳



The @utahjazz's young star is just getting started:



🕷 Made his first All-Star game

🕷 Third-most points ever in a playoff game (57)

🕷 Put up 36, 5, 5 in the playoffs this year

🕷 Eligible to sign a max extension this offseason pic.twitter.com/KFB1S4pxYO — ESPN (@espn) September 7, 2020

Mitchell is reportedly set to sign a max extension with the Jazz when free agency begins.

Update on former Cardinals in the NFL

With the NFL season set to start this week, a number of former Cardinals have carved out roles.

Former Louisville players on NFL rosters (2/2):



New Orleans -- Sheldon Rankins

New York Jets -- Mekhi Becton

New York Jets -- Josh Bellamy (Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform)

Washington -- Geron Christian

Washington -- Josh Harvey-Clemons (Reserve/Opt-Out) — Kelly Dickey (@RealCardGame) September 5, 2020

Add former Louisville running back Senorise Perry to this list as he will be on the active roster for the Tennessee Titans.

In addition to the players on active rosters, a number of players have been signed to practice squads.

Among those players signed to practice squads, former Cardinal Tyler Haycraft was signed to the New York Giants. Haycraft, a local product who played for Saint Xavier, and then walked on to Louisville, thrived under Dwayne Ledford.

Haycraft went un-drafted, but was a standout during camp with the Giants and earned a spot on the practice squad.

OL Tyler Haycraft is signing with the Giants practice squad, per source. Undrafted rookie impressed in his transition from tackle to center. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) September 6, 2020

It certainly appears as if Haycraft will play center in the NFL, moving from tackle.

Another local product, Reggie Bonnafon, who played at Trinity, has been signed to the practice squad of the Carolina Panthers.

Louisville native Jamon Brown also found his way onto a practice squad, signing with the Chicago Bears.