New Louisville coach Chris Mack met Louisville fans, former players and media Wednesday during his introductory press conference at the KFC Yum! Center.

After a vote by the University of Louisville Athletic Association Board and a vote by the full Board of Trustees to ratify the deal to bring Mack to Louisville, Chris Mack was introduced to Louisville during a ceremony Wednesday evening.

"I'm not going to make a lot of promises here today, but I will say this - you will get my best," coach Chris Mack said.

Mack is the first coach in history to leave a school after coaching it to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for a head coaching job at another college. Louisville, one of the Top 10 programs in college basketball history, offered a tremendous opportunity for Mack.

"This is an awesome, exciting time for me and my family," Mack said. "... you have two Hall of Fame coaches, multiple Final Fours, multiple National Championships, multiple All-Americans, some of whom are still here today. I don't take this lightly."

Mack didn't shy away from challenges that Louisville has faced in the past.

"I'm not afraid of adversity. It's gonna hit, it's how you handle it," Mack said, later adding, "....I wouldn't have come here if I didn't believe that this place could shine again."

Mack coached Xavier to four Sweet 16 appearances and an Elite Eight while at Xavier. The 2017-18 Big East Coach of the Year, Mack's teams won at least a share of the conference title three times.

Mack said he wants to unify the team - have a team that is "tough, unified and unbreakable."

"There will be no - those are Pitino guys, these are Mack guys," Mack said. "I chose to come here and those are MY guys."

Mack also had a message for former players, many of whom were in attendance at the introductory press conference. Mack said you'll never need an invitation to stop by practices or come to a game.

"There are no different eras... you are all part of Louisville basketball," Mack said.

Mack said this would be his last stop in coaching.

"This is my final stop. You'll never see Coach Mack coach at another University, a NBA team, another high school."