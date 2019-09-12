Western Kentucky - Louisville preview Q&A with Tyler Mansfield
My friend Tyler Mansfield of Western Kentucky's Rivals site InsideHilltopperSports.com was kind enough to answer a handful of questions from me to help Louisville fans get a better taste of what the Louisville football team will be up against on Saturday in Nashville when they fake Western Kentucky.
1. I know the team and fans aren't thrilled to be 1-1 given the way the opener with Central Arkansas went. But, overall, how would you say things look two games into the Ty Helton era?
I think WKU has been solid through its first two games. The overall culture has drastically improved from where it was last season. The players have really bought into what Coach Helton and his staff are wanting to do. Granite, the Hilltoppers would like to be 2-0 right now, but Helton said Monday in his weekly press conference that he’d rather be 1-1 with a Conference USA win than a loss.
2. Despite being just two games into the season, are there areas of the team or aspects of the playbook that you feel like you can already identify as the strengths of the team regardless of the opponent?
Two areas have really stood out to me — the defensive unit and run game. Against FIU, the Panthers had an 18-play drive late in the game and made their way into the red zone, but WKU’s defense kept them from scoring. Defensive coordinator Clayton White is in his third season with the program and he and his staff have done a great job developing a stout system. As for the run game, the Hilltoppers significantly struggled running the ball over the past couple of seasons but have quickly fixed that in two games under Helton. Gaej Walker has rushed for 252 yards and three touchdowns through two weeks and is now the No. 1 running back. He didn’t even play on that side of the ball last season as he was a defensive back.
3. WKU seemed susceptible to the deep ball in the opener but much better against FIU. Do you feel like that's fixed or is it wait and see?
I think that it’s a work-in-progress. When Helton was here before as Jeff Brohm’s offensive coordinator, WKU was one of the best passing teams in the country. That deep ball, wide-open approach shifted to a more pro style under former coach Mike Sanford, so current starting quarterback Steven Duncan has been used to that. Now with Helton back and the offensive approach working to return to where it used to be, Duncan and his targets are having to work and adapt. I think we’ll continue to see improvements in that area throughout the season.
4. Louisville is committed first and foremost to running the ball, how does WKU counter that and match up to the Cardinals rushing attack which is 10th in the country in yards per carry and yards per game on the ground?
WKU’s defense against the run is pretty solid. Through two games, the Hilltoppers have given up 171 yards and just two touchdowns on the ground. It’ll certainly be a test for the defensive unit against Louisville and interesting to see how they approach limiting the Cardinals’ rushing attack.
5. If WKU is to pull the upset, which player(s) or unit has to step up and have a big game?
The key to a WKU win is quarterback Steven Duncan. He has to put together his best game of the season. He’s thrown four interceptions in two games — he can’t throw the ball away against Louisville and expect the Hilltoppers to leave Nashville with a win. He has to make the proper throws at the right times and be consistent for WKU to have a chance.
