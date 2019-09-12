My friend Tyler Mansfield of Western Kentucky's Rivals site InsideHilltopperSports.com was kind enough to answer a handful of questions from me to help Louisville fans get a better taste of what the Louisville football team will be up against on Saturday in Nashville when they fake Western Kentucky.

1. I know the team and fans aren't thrilled to be 1-1 given the way the opener with Central Arkansas went. But, overall, how would you say things look two games into the Ty Helton era?



I think WKU has been solid through its first two games. The overall culture has drastically improved from where it was last season. The players have really bought into what Coach Helton and his staff are wanting to do. Granite, the Hilltoppers would like to be 2-0 right now, but Helton said Monday in his weekly press conference that he’d rather be 1-1 with a Conference USA win than a loss.

2. Despite being just two games into the season, are there areas of the team or aspects of the playbook that you feel like you can already identify as the strengths of the team regardless of the opponent?

Two areas have really stood out to me — the defensive unit and run game. Against FIU, the Panthers had an 18-play drive late in the game and made their way into the red zone, but WKU’s defense kept them from scoring. Defensive coordinator Clayton White is in his third season with the program and he and his staff have done a great job developing a stout system. As for the run game, the Hilltoppers significantly struggled running the ball over the past couple of seasons but have quickly fixed that in two games under Helton. Gaej Walker has rushed for 252 yards and three touchdowns through two weeks and is now the No. 1 running back. He didn’t even play on that side of the ball last season as he was a defensive back.