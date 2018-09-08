After a sloppy, rain-delayed first half ended in a 7-7 tie, Louisville football put lowly Indiana State away in the second half, winning 31-7.

The Cardinals (1-1) hardly got any offense moving in a first half that will be remembered more for the time spent off the field than anything that happened on it.

Three long weather delays due to lightning forced a first quarter than lasted 185 minutes officially. Louisville's vaunted offense looked disjointed, amassing only 141 yards of total offense in the first half with no touchdowns.

Louisville's only first-half score was a 55-yard punt return by Rodjay Burns with 12:04 left in the first quarter. Indiana State on an interception0shortened 22-yard drive with 3:51 left in the first quarter to put the score tied at 7-7.

After a quarterback switch in the third quarter Louisville's offense came alive. Malik Cunningham came in for starter Puma Pass and led the offensive on four-straight scoring drives, a field goal and three touchdowns.

Cunningham finished 6 of 7 passing with a touchdown while rushing for 54 yards on 12 carries. Pass was 8 of 14 passing for 89 yards.

Louisville ended up out-gaining Indiana State 363 to 211, but the Cardinals had three fumbles, lost one, and an interception.