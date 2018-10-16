Tuesday morning, we released a Twitter poll asking fans what their expectations were for the basketball season. The reactions varied.

Louisville didn't make the NCAA Tournament last season and several top players graduated or turned professional. New coach Chris Mack is inspiring more confidence in the fans base, but most fans know he doesn't have a full roster just yet.

So what are reasonable expectations? Roughly half the fans who have responded to the poll thus far have chosen the "NCAA Tournament" option.

"We have enough 4 and 5 star talent and veteran transfers on the roster combined with Mack’s staff that making the tourney is very reasonable, UofL fan Troy Stout tweeted.

"I expect we will make the tournament and at least one of our wins will be considered a shocking upset," UofL fan "cardsrock" posted on CardinalSports.com. "I think this team will have no quit in them and with fans will go down in history of a group of much beloved over achievers. I also think we will like coach Mack for his being relatable and not drama filled which is welcome relief."

Other fans believe that may be too optimistic for this squad.

"Not sure about tournament with this team and schedule," Jeremy Wilhite tweeted

While other fans are saying they don't want expectations at all.

"How about an “Enjoy the ride” option?" Danny Miller tweeted. " My take is to simply appreciate the changing winds in our program!"