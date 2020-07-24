What is Louisville getting in Gabe Wiznitzer?
After getting a slew of high major offers this past spring without even getting on the basketball court, Gabe Wiznitzer decided to reclassify to the 2020 class and end is recruitment by committing ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news