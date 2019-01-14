COLUMN -- Coming off an upset win at North Carolina, a win that handed North Carolina its worst home loss since 2002, Chris Mack’s squad has a chance to string together some wins.

The common phrase in coaching has always been “one game at a time,” but looking ahead, the schedule eases up for the Cards. The next five games are all games that Louisville should be the favorite in, and games that Louisville should expect to win.

The five-game stretch consists of match-ups with Boston College at home Wednesday night, Georgia Tech in Atlanta on Saturday, North Carolina State at home and Wake Forest on the road next week, and then back home for Pittsburgh.

That sound you hear is an opportunity knocking on the door. According to Ken Pomeroy's rankings, Louisville has at least a 75 percent chance of winning vs. Noston College, Pitt and Wake Forst, a 62 percent chance to beat NC State and a 55 percent chance to win at Georgia Tech.

At a minimum, Louisville needs to go 4-1 over the next five. Given the strength of the February schedule, they need these wins to help their NCAA tournament resume.

For these wins to happen here a few things that we need to continue to see:

• Steady play from Christen Cunningham

• Consistent scoring from Jordan Nwora

• Reliable post presence from Steven Enoch and Malik Williams

Louisville's win at North Carolina only reaffirmed many fans' belief in this team's potential. The biggest question mark prior to the season has been answered. Prior to the season many predicted Louisville may not have the depth to compete in the ACC, but this team can legitimately go 10 deep.

Louisville can surge to the top of the ACC standings over this next stretch of games.

Buckle up, Card fans.