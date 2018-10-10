Louisville will be facing the toughest back in the ACC Saturday in Boston College's AJ Dillon. Or are they?

BC coach Steve Addazio has played it coy about Dillon's status so far this week.

"No, each day he's improving at a pretty good rate, so we're hopeful, and it's just a -- it's kind of a fight-the-clock, day-by-day deal," Addazio said. "I might have told you no a couple days ago, but now I'm not sure because he's moving along at a pretty good clip right now. You know, we're going to evaluate him each and every day. Certainly by no stretch of the imagination are we going to put him in harm's way, and what we're going to do is figure it out, and my guess would be, not to be the old cliché guy here, because I'm really not interested in trying to have any gamesmanship here to be frank with you, it's probably going to be a game-time decision."

He continued, "We're planning both with him and without him right now. That's it. That's where we are. I wish I had a different answer, but I really don't. We're just dealing with it as it comes each day."



Louisville coach Bobby Petrino knows Dillon has extreme talent. He saw it first hand last season when BC upset Louisville in Cardinal Stadium.

"Yeah, he's a very, very talented young man that's a physical runner, big, good inside runner, sees the blocks, is patient in there," Petrino said. "And then the challenge with him is he also has the breakaway speed and the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield. So it's a big package. He carries a lot of different weapons to it. We just have to play team defense. We have to get a lot of bodies to the ball and be able to wrap up and tackle him as a team."

If Dillon can't go, Boston College has a talented back-up in Ben Glines. He is averaging 5.4 yards per carry, totaling 265 yards and a pair of touchdowns.