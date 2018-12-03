What They're Saying about Satterfield
With the news that Louisville is expected to hire Scott Satterfield, here's what national media and scouts are saying about the hire.
Louisville reportedly has got their man and it’s the best G5 guy available— Scott Satterfield. Satt’s impact on the mountain will never be overstated. The App State folks will forever love him. A tremendous football mind and innovative recruiter.— Kyle Schass (@KyleSchass) December 3, 2018
But man, he’s inherited a mess.
Louisville with a fantastic hire in former App State coach Scott Satterfield. Playing him every season will be a challenge. UNC with a major miss letting him leave North Carolina.— Cavalier Blue (@CavalierBlue) December 3, 2018
McGee: As much as he loves his alma mater, I think Scott Satterfield knows the window closes quickly, and Louisville is a program that was close to a Playoff spot just a couple years ago.— David Glenn Show (@DavidGlennShow) December 3, 2018