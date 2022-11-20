NC State: Dave Doeren Post-Game

(Opening Statement):

“Obviously, we’re down some pretty key parts right now as a team with the injuries. The margin for error is pretty small and I told the team going into this we’re going to have to play really complementary football. Not turning it over, which we didn’t until that last play. If we won on special teams, I thought we’d be in it to win it - and we didn’t. We gave up a kickoff return for a touchdown and that was the difference in the game. It caused us to have to call the game a little differently in the second half and go for it in some situations where we wouldn’t have had to. Disappointed we didn’t get it on fourth and one. They came up earlier and had their whole defense in there for a sneak when we sneaked it. I thought we’d be able to toss it and get around the edge to get a big play there, but we didn’t get it done. I like the way our guys fight a lot and I want to enjoy these next six days with the guys that we have and do everything that we can to get ready for our rivalry.”





(Did you intend to play Ben Finley before the game?):

“He had a great week in practice. We weren’t sure going into the week what it was going to look like because he had been on the scout team. As you know, Jack (Chambers) can do some things for us, and you know MJ’s (Morris) arm. Ben (Finley) looked good throwing the football in practice. He got out there in warmups and same thing. With the wind blowing, it was blowing hard, we felt like he would give us a better chance throwing the football. He did some good things, and he made some mistakes too, but he’ll learn a lot from that film. Those are our two guys, and possibly we will have MJ back next week, we’ll have to see.





(Can you take us back to that fourth and one call, the thought process, and what happened there?):

“Well, I just kind of said it. Earlier in the game it was third and one and we sneaked it. Their whole defense jumped into the A and B gaps, and we barely got it. I thought if we went heavy personnel and got under center, they’d do the same thing, and we’d toss it and run around the edge. And they didn’t. We still had a chance there if we run through a tackle. Mike (Michael Allen) just got tackled there. It’s a two-possession game at that point, I felt like we’d get the first down and go down and score. That’s one of those calls that you can second guess yourself on, but my philosophy on that is you go for it in that situation. That’s what I believe in, that’s what I’ve always believed in, and I’ll continue to do that.





(On the kickoff return touchdown):

“We were kicking into the wind in that situation. We thought we were going to get the ball on the ground like we did. Unfortunately, the guys that were supposed to be in their lanes went to the ball on the ground and he (Jawhar Jordan) picked it up and there was a big hole. If the ball was caught cleanly, we would have had better land integrity and they did a good job blocking us there. It looked like we had some guys on the ground. Their guy (Jordan) made a heck of a play and we didn’t do a good enough job getting off of the blocks right there.”





(On Louisville’s run game):

“Our rotation is not what it was, we’re missing some guys. I’d have to watch the film to tell you why that happened. That’s what Louisville does, run the stretch. Today was a day where you had to live with the run game, it was tough to throw the ball today.”



