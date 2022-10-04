Scott Satterfield took the podium today for his weekly press conference, and this may have been the most candid, genuine and forthright version of Scott Satterfield that we've seen in quite some time.



Malik Cunningham listed as 'day-to-day'

Louisville's best offensive player left last Saturday's game against Boston College after taking two hits to the head, we learned today. "He came out of the game on the targeting penalty, and there was a TV timeout there. He went, got checked out by doctors and was able to come back in the game and felt great." Satterfield later confirmed that a second shot is what sidelined Cunningham for the rest of the game. "He took another shot later on in the game. He came off to the sideline, felt a little different after that shot, saw our doctors and the doctors pulled him from the game." The early indications are that Louisville's signal caller is going through concussion protocol, and given that two separate hits to the head occurred, it seems as if Cunningham's availability for the Virginia game is in serious jeopardy. Louisville will turn to Brock Domann if Cunningham can't go.



Satterfield, Brown meet to discuss changes

Arguably the biggest development of the press conference came when Scott Satterfield revealed that he met with Bryan Brown, and will change the way he goes about game preparation. "I think, for me, in running this program, I think there's some things certainly that need to be different. I think I've got to spend more time helping all the facets of the game, particularly defensively and on special teams. So, this week, that's what I'm doing. I'm spending more time on that side of the ball, starting as soon as we got back." Bryan Brown said during his portion of the press conference that he met with Satterfield on Sunday when they arrived back in Louisville, and that's when they discussed how things would be different moving forward. "We're certainly in the business of winning and that’s where we've fallen short. We have to win these games, and I’ll help out in any way I can." Satterfield ended his press conference by saying that "losing games" prompted this change.



Lance Taylor to be more involved