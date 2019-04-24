Marty Blazer testified in court that he paid college football players or their parents money to try to sway them to his agency. Sound familiar? Yep, it's the same thing that has been all over the news in college basketball.

Yahoo Report: Forde - Don't expect NCAA to start digging into college football

Under oath, Blazer explained how he paid amateur athletes at Pittsburgh, Penn State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Northwestern, Alabama and North Carolina.

Is anyone shocked? Hardly.

By a conservative guess there are several hundred Marty Blazers hanging around the multi-million dollar world of college football. For every Merl Code or Christian Dawkins on the edges of college basketball there are probably a dozen or so in college football.

So what is going to happen next in the college football world now that someone testified in court about how the system works there, too? Probably not much.

I have been shocked by the lack of changes in college basketball over the last 18 months. When the initial news broke and we got word of how far reaching some of the tentacles of the college basketball scandal were - implicating dozens of players at dozens of schools - I thought at least a dozen coaches would lose their jobs eventually.

And what has happened? Not much, actually.

So what should we expect in college football - a cash engine that fuels the rest of college sports? What should we expect when the NCAA long ago lost control of the college football freight train? Even less.

Now I'm not saying all programs are dirty and all star players are taking money in college football. But I'm saying if college basketball's pool of money is "Y" then college football's pool of money and influence is "Y x 50" at nearly every school not named Louisville, Kentucky, Duke and Carolina.

So what will the NCAA do? What can they do?