After advancing to the second weekend or better four years in a row, the Louisville men's basketball team hasn't made it to the Sweet Sixteen since 2015.



From 2012 - 2015, Louisville was accustomed to making deep runs in March and into April, but this year will mark five years since the last time Louisville has gotten out of the first weekend.



Let's take a trip down memory lane.



In 2012, Louisville made a miraculous run to the Final Four, with Chris Smith, Kyle Kuric and company.

Jonathan Ferrey (Getty Images)

In 2013, well we all know what happened. In 2014, well we aren't going to talk about that, but Louisville went to the Sweet Sixteen.

In 2015, Louisville went on a run that almost nobody saw coming, which made it that much more enjoyable. Louisville fell to Michigan State in the Elite Eight in an overtime game that took years off of my life.



Kirby Lee (USA Today Sports)

Terry Rozier was pretty good.



Since then, Louisville has gotten used to watching the biggest games in the big dance from home. Sure, there has been a lot of moving pieces that have played a factor in this. However, the current state can't be the new normal for much longer.



In 2016, Louisville didn't participate in the NCAA Tournament. In 2017, Louisville and Donovan Mitchell were taken down by Michigan in the Round of 32. In 2018, David Padgett and the Cardinals ended up in the NIT. Last year, Minnesota sent Louisville packing in the opening round.



It's now 2020, and in 19 short days, it will be five years since Louisville has played a second weekend NCAA tournament game.



That's not Louisville basketball. That's not meeting expectations, and this is the year that the tide needs to turn.



There's been a lot of debate over the course of the regular season about the job Chris Mack has done, and if this team really is that talented.



The summer months leading up to the 2019 - 2020 season felt different. The buzz was there. The excitement was there.



And for good reason.



Louisville reached the top of the college basketball mountain on December 2nd, and was ranked No. 1 in the country by the Associated Press.



It's now mid-March, and Louisville sits at 24-7 after an up and down regular season. At times, Louisville gave fans a reason to believe they deserve to be a favorite to win the national title. At times, Louisville gave fans a reason to believe this team could be in for a first round upset.



Chris Mack is 11-9 in the NCAA Tournament. He went to three Sweet Sixteens, and one Elite Eight in his time as a head coach at Xavier.



Louisville needs to get to the Sweet Sixteen at a minimum this year. Chris Mack has been there before, and the team he has now needs to advance to the second weekend.



Jordan Nwora was just named first team All-ACC.



Dwayne Sutton was just named honorable mention All-ACC.



Malik Williams finished second in the Sixth Man of the Year voting.



Ryan McMahon and Steven Enoch are in their fifth year.



As I'm writing this, North Carolina looked extremely capable of knocking off Louisville in Greensboro at the ACC Tournament. I'm fine with admitting that after seeing the Tarheels at full strength.



All things considered, even with that being said, Louisville should be a 4 seed at worst when the bracket is revealed around 6 PM on Sunday.



No matter what happens, if that is the case and the Cardinals are a 4 seed, Louisville will be a higher seed than their opponent in the first two NCAA Tournament games.



The expectation should be winning two games and getting to the Sweet Sixteen. At a minimum.

