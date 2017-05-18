Louisville Football fans were a little surprised more players didn't get selected in the NFL Draft, but former Cardinals have been signing Free Agent deals left and right over the last few weeks.
The Cardinals had two players drafted and another seven signed Free Agent contracts for a total of nine players trying to make NFL rosters.
Colin Hoba signed a 4-year, 2.5 million dollar deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh also pick up Keith Kelsey, who signed a 3-year, 1.6 million dollar deal.
The Washington Redskins drafted Josh Harvey-Clemons and signed him to a 4-year, 2.484 million dollar deal. James Quick signed a 3-year, 1.6 million dollar deal with the Washington Redskins.
Brandon Radcliff signed a 3-year, 1.6 million dollar deal with the Indianapolis Colts.
Keith Towbridge signed a 3-year, 1.6 million dollar deal with the Buffalo Bills.
DeAngelo Brown signed a 3-year, 1.6 million dollar deal with the Tennessee Titans.
Cole Hikutini signed a 3-year, 1.6 million dollar deal with the San Francisco 49ers.
Jamari Staples signed a 3-year, 1.6 million dollar deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Where does that rank nationally? RedditCFB put together this interesting chart of the collegiate programs producing the most NFL-caliber players from this last season.
Three quick reactions?
1. It is mildly surprising to see Michigan have 19 players either drafted or signed.
2. It is even more surprising to see Utah at No. 2 on this list with 15 draftees or signees.
3. Seeing LSU at No. 3 with 14 guys drafted or signed to Free Agent deals certainly explains a few things about what happened in that bowl game. It also explains a little better why LSU fans were so angry about their programs' lack of SEC West titles in recent years.
Final thought from the chart? All but 11 FBS teams have a guy trying out for an NFL team. That's a remarkable spread of talent that I think is a direct result of the amount of college football games on television. It is also a reminder that if you are good enough, the NFL will find you anywhere.