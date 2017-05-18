Louisville Football fans were a little surprised more players didn't get selected in the NFL Draft, but former Cardinals have been signing Free Agent deals left and right over the last few weeks.

The Cardinals had two players drafted and another seven signed Free Agent contracts for a total of nine players trying to make NFL rosters.

Colin Hoba signed a 4-year, 2.5 million dollar deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh also pick up Keith Kelsey, who signed a 3-year, 1.6 million dollar deal.

The Washington Redskins drafted Josh Harvey-Clemons and signed him to a 4-year, 2.484 million dollar deal. James Quick signed a 3-year, 1.6 million dollar deal with the Washington Redskins.

Brandon Radcliff signed a 3-year, 1.6 million dollar deal with the Indianapolis Colts.

Keith Towbridge signed a 3-year, 1.6 million dollar deal with the Buffalo Bills.

DeAngelo Brown signed a 3-year, 1.6 million dollar deal with the Tennessee Titans.

Cole Hikutini signed a 3-year, 1.6 million dollar deal with the San Francisco 49ers.

Jamari Staples signed a 3-year, 1.6 million dollar deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Where does that rank nationally? RedditCFB put together this interesting chart of the collegiate programs producing the most NFL-caliber players from this last season.