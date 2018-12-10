While some are fascinated with the possibility of a team going undefeated, I'm fascinated by the flip side. Could a team go an entire season without winning a game?

There are nine undefeated teams left in college basketball: Kansas, Virginia, Michigan, Nevada, Texas Tech, Buffalo, Houston, St. John’s and Furman.

Now for the flip side... here are the winless teams in college basketball:

Mount St. Mary's 0-9

Alabama A&M 0-9

LaSalle 0-10

Monmouth 0-11

Coppin State 0-11

Can any of these teams go an entire season without winning a game?

Mount St. Mary's has a win coming up this weekend vs. Wilson (the volleyball?), so they will be off this list.

Alabama A&M has home games vs. No. 347 Jackson State, No. 345 Alcorn State and No. 350 Mississippi Valley State so they will likely win one of those.

LaSalle and Monmouth are projected to win at least three of their remaining games so they'l be off the list.

The best chance for a clean (or dirty) slate? Coppin State is currently 0-11. Their best chance for a win isn't until hosting No. 353 Delaware State on Feb. 25.