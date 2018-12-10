Who is college basketball's worst team?
While some are fascinated with the possibility of a team going undefeated, I'm fascinated by the flip side. Could a team go an entire season without winning a game?
First, the Undefeateds
There are nine undefeated teams left in college basketball: Kansas, Virginia, Michigan, Nevada, Texas Tech, Buffalo, Houston, St. John’s and Furman.
Now, the Winless
Now for the flip side... here are the winless teams in college basketball:
Mount St. Mary's 0-9
Alabama A&M 0-9
LaSalle 0-10
Monmouth 0-11
Coppin State 0-11
Can any of these teams go an entire season without winning a game?
Mount St. Mary's has a win coming up this weekend vs. Wilson (the volleyball?), so they will be off this list.
Alabama A&M has home games vs. No. 347 Jackson State, No. 345 Alcorn State and No. 350 Mississippi Valley State so they will likely win one of those.
LaSalle and Monmouth are projected to win at least three of their remaining games so they'l be off the list.
The best chance for a clean (or dirty) slate? Coppin State is currently 0-11. Their best chance for a win isn't until hosting No. 353 Delaware State on Feb. 25.
History in the Making?
No team in college basketball went winless las season. In fact, the lowest win total last season was shared by three teams, Bryant (3-28), Alabama A&M (3-28) and Chicago State (3-29).
In the 2016-17 season, Alabama A&M had the worst record in college basketball at 2-27 with North Carolina A&T at 3-29.
In the 2016 season, two teams had only four wins, Chicago State at 4-28 and Central Connecticut at 4-25. (Alabama A&M was 11-18 that year).
The closest we have come in recent years to a winless team was in 2015 when four teams finished with just two wins: San Jose State, Central Arkansas, Florida A&M and Grambling State.
The last time a Division I team went winless? 2012-13 Grambling State.
The Tigers were 0-28 with the final game of the season, a 59-51 loss to Alabama A&M in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament, being the only single-digit loss of the season. That Grambling team is still the gold standard for futility in college basketball.
Hope for the Terrible
But there is hope for these teams at the bottom of the standings. Things don't have to stay terrible forever.
Take the case of UMBC. They were 4-26 in 2010, 5-25 in 2011, 4-26 in 2012. The Retrievers didn't hit double digit wins until 2017 and were among the NCAA's worst teams as recently as 2015 when they were 4-26.
Coach Ryan Odom coached UMBC to a 21-13 record in his first season in 2016-17, and they were 25-11 in 2017-18, including a historic win over the No. 1 team in the nation, Virginia, in their opening game of the 2018 NCAA Tournament.