Who will Aidan pick?

It'll be a Noon decision for Louisville's top big man recruit, Aidan Igiehon. Which school will he pick?

Igiehon sent out a tweet saying his decision was imminent. The No. 10 center in the class of 2019, Igiehon narrowed his choices to Louisville, Oregon, St. John's and Kentucky last month.

Igiehon visited Louisville for Chris Mack's Louisville LIVE event and seemed to enjoy himself while in Louisville. He has also visited St. John's and other schools unofficially.

