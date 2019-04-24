The Louisville football team will begin fall camp in a couple of months. Learning new schemes, terminology, and techniques was the focus of ball. Satterfield and his staff have their own way of doing things, which is very different from what was done previously. Which players can we expect to benefit from the coaching change?



(Getty)

1. Rodjay Burns Rodjay Burns is a prolific athlete from right here in Louisville, but has bounced around from position to position. Bryan Brown and Cort Dennison have been licking their chops to get this defense turned around and a guy they expect to lead that turn around is ROdjay Burns. Burns was a guy mentioned to have a solid spring and under the new coaching staff, I expect Burns to settle in nicely as a hybrid type player. This could mean playing up around the line of scrimmage, or dropping back into coverage.



(Getty)

2. Hassan Hall When it was announced Scott Satterfield was the guy, it was pretty well known that running the football would come with that hire. From what I have heard, the offense is going to operate with a 60 percent run rate, and a 40 percent pass rate. Hall should have the chance to build on his magnificent first year in the new offense, touching the ball early and often.



(Getty)