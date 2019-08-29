News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-29 21:42:07 -0500') }} football Edit

Why Louisville wins, why Louisville loses - Game 1: Notre Dame

Tyler Spalding • CardinalSports
@TySpalding
Staff

College football is back, and to say the least, Louisville has a tall task on their hands to open the 2019 season. Scott Satterfield's record as a head coach in the opening game of a season isn't i...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}