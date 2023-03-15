LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The second-ranked University of Louisville baseball team downed Miami (Ohio) 6-4 in front of more than 3,000 kids on Elementary School Day Wednesday at Jim Patterson Stadium.



Louisville (15-1) has now won 10 consecutive games, its longest winning streak since opening the 2018 season with 14 straight victories.

Kade Grundy (3-0) won his third straight midweek start behind five innings of work on Wednesday. The right-hander struck out four, allowing just a solo home run.



The Cardinals grabbed the early lead on an Eddie King Jr. RBI single in the third inning. Brandon Anderson singled home a run one inning later and came around to score to stretch the margin to 3-0.



Miami (Ohio) (2-15) got on the board in the fifth with the solo homer, but the Cards responded right back with another Anderson RBI knock to push the lead back to three.

JT Benson and Logan Beard picked up RBIs in the seventh to make it a 6-1 game, but the Redhawks didn't go away.



Miami plated two runs in the eighth and loaded the bases with one away. Ben Wiegman got a strikeout for the second out and Evan Webster came out of the bullpen and got a flyout to end the threat.



The Redhawks cut the deficit to two with a run in the ninth and loaded the bases for the second straight inning. Kayden Campbell took over on the mound and got a lineout to right field to secure his second save.



Anderson and Benson each went 2-for-2 and reached base four times in the victory. The duo accounted for five of Louisville's six runs on the day.



Louisville now turns its attention to ACC play with Georgia Tech coming to town this weekend. The three-game series starts on Friday night with first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m. ET at Jim Patterson Stadium.