Louisville returns a pair of nice running backs in Jawhar Jordan and Maurice Turner, but due to the departures of Trevion Cooley, Jalen Mitchell, and Tiyon Evans, the backfield needed another piece or two.

On Tuesday, Jeff Brohm and Chris Barclay went into the portal to add a veteran Big 10 back in Wisconsin's Isaac Guerendo.

The 6-foot, 220-pound back played in 12 games this past season and rushed for 385 yards and five touchdowns on 64 attempts.

Throughout his career, Guerendo's appeared in 27 games, totaling 582 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

Jeff Potrykus, who covers Wisconsin, had this to say about the former Badger:

Former #Badgers TB Isaac Guerendo has found a new home. Developed into a big-play threat as a runner/receiver/returner at UW before deciding to transfer. Great kid.