CardinalSports - With college football in question what do players' parents think?

In one of the most eventful days in college football in recent memory, Sunday saw the Big Ten (and possibly other conferences) on the brink of cancelling the 2020 college football season. Shortly thereafter, a plethora of college football players voiced their desire to play in the #WeWantToPlay movement on social media largely led by Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence. While there are a lot of implications whether college football happens this fall or not, one perspective that may be one of the most unbiased of all is that of the players' parents. While they may be the players' biggest fans, parents also are largely concerned over their son's safety which is why I reached out to some to get their input on the current situation of college football, specifically as it relates to Louisville. For the sake of protecting the players, I am not using players or their parents' names. We will continue updating this as we get more information.

Parent 1

"I'm for having a season now, my wife is also. She has COVID right now actually, day 5 in quarantine of it. He is safer staying there with UofL than coming home." On keeping them safe: "I think Louisville football is doing a great job. I trust UofL and their staff to have everything set up for travel." On implications of not playing: "Without fall season my son will go straight into training for the combine and skip spring ball. He wants to play, he thinks they can make a run at the ACC championship this year."

Parent 2

"I am much more comfortable with them being monitored on a daily basis by the Louisville training and medical staff, than I am trying to monitor their health myself. The program has protocols in place that are very stringent and the players are taking it very serious." "My son DEFINITELY wants to play and I feel comfortable letting him play. This is more than just a game to him and it would be a huge adjustment for him if he didn’t have a season. Canceling the season would certainly have a negative effect on his emotional state and could possibly lead to depression." On if you feel like Louisville coaches have your son's best interest at heart: "Absolutely 100%. I have zero doubt that the program and coaches are taking every precaution to keep our kids safe! If I didn’t, he wouldn’t be there."



Parent 3

"I really would like to see them have a season because they have really worked hard. I think college football is very necessary for a lot of players because they are bonding with their brothers and staying out of harms way. If the season is canceled it will affect all of them and us."

Parent 4