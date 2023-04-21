LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Head coach Jeff Walz has announced the addition of graduate transfer guard Kiki Jefferson on Thursday. Jefferson comes to the Cards from James Madison, where she played the first four years of her collegiate career and will be eligible for her final college season in 2023-24. During her four years at James Madison, she played 116 career games and scored 1,838 points.

"We are excited to announce the addition of grad-transfer Kiki Jefferson to the Louisville Cardinal Family," said Walz. "At James Madison, Kiki was one of fifteen players named to the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Watch List. Her career at JMU was filled with accolades as she was dubbed 2023 Sun Belt Player of the Year and Sun Belt Tournament MVP. She appeared on All-Conference teams four straight years and was named CAA Rookie of the Year.



"Kiki is a dynamic athlete who loves to get out and attack in transition," stated Walz. "She is a gifted scorer who can punish opponents by getting to the free throw line at a rapid clip. Defensively, she has the ability to take on challenges and lock down her adversaries. Kiki brings a diverse skill set and can play multiple positions with her 6-1 frame. Card Nation you will love the way this young woman takes care of business and plays with reckless abandon!"



