LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Head coach Jeff Walz has announced the addition of graduate transfer guard Sydney Taylor on Saturday. Taylor comes to the Cards from UMass, where she played the first four years of her collegiate career and will be eligible for her final college season in 2023-24.

"We are thrilled to add a prolific sharpshooter and big game bucket getter in Sydney Taylor," said Walz. "Syd, nicknamed "Swish," was twice an A-10 All-Conference player and three-year starter. Syd sat atop the leaderboard in the A-10 in 3-point field goals made and tied for 7th in the nation with 104. She has had multiple games of scoring 30-plus points and has delivered game winning shots against elite competition. Syd is a big strong guard who will impose her will on her opponents by spacing the defense out and yet still has the ability to use her strength to attack the rim. Card fans get ready for her to light up the Yum Center!"

In her four seasons with the Minutewomen, she played in 107 games and had 90 starts. She amassed 1,465 career points, 404 rebounds, 170 assists and 89 steals with a career shooting percentage of .404 from the field and .348 from three. She was a two-time A-10 All-Conference honoree and was named to the A-10 All-Championship Team twice in her career.