The worst season in Louisville men's basketball history is finally over.

A short-handed Boston College team dismantled Louisville in the second half, outscoring the Cardinals by 21 points in the final 20 minutes.

Louisville led 34-31 at the half, but a lack of defensive rebounding, a lack of energy, and a lack of adjustments allowed for Boston College to mercifully end Louisville's 2022-2023 season.

Boston College, down its best interior player in Quinten Post, a 7-footer who was averaging just over 15 points per game on the year, still managed to dominate on the glass.

Boston College out-rebounded Louisville 41-29, and to make matters worse, the Eagles grabbed 15 offensive rebounds.

More evidence that there was no fight or energy:

Boston College only turned it over four times the whole game.



Boston College scored 40 points in the paint.



There were a ton of disappointing performances over the course of this 4-28 season, but this clunker in Greensboro is up there.

What an absolute failure by everyone involved.

Kenny Payne and company, you're on the clock.

