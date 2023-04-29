LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville defensive lineman Yaya Diaby was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with No. 82 pick in the third round of the National Football League Draft on Friday.





Diaby is the 154th UofL selection all-time in school history and the first pick since wide receiver Tutu Atwell was a second-round selection by the Los Angeles Rams in 2021.





A native of Atlanta, Ga., Diaby is the first defensive lineman to be drafted since defensive end Treyvon Young was a sixth-round selection by the Rams during the 2018 draft. Diaby is the 15th player in school history to be drafted in the third round.





A third team All-Atlantic Coast Conference honoree in 2022, Diaby finished second on the team with 9.0 sacks and 14.0 tackles for loss. He closed the year with 37 tackles and registered a sack in eight of 13 games, including a season best 2.0 against Florida State and 1.5 versus Central Florida and Cincinnati in the Fenway Bowl.





Diaby’s play upfront was instrumental in the Cardinals finishing first in the nation with 3.85 sacks per game.





As a junior in 2021, Diaby registered a career best 39 tackles and 1.5 sacks in guiding the Cardinals to a postseason appearance in the First Responder Bowl.





A three-year starter for the Cardinals, Diaby finished his career with 94 tackles, 10.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss.



