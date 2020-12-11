CardinalSports - 12/11: Chris Mack Press Conference

Takeaways:

- Samuell Williamson should be ready to go when Louisville takes the court next.





- Josh Nickelberry has had a couple setbacks while recovering from his knee surgery. Mack says he doesn't have a timeline as of now.





- Mack says both staff and players have been infected.





- Mack says a good part of his team has already had COVID, and those guys have been able to get into the gym.





- Mack confirms not every team followed the MTE guidelines, but doesn't want to speculate on what caused the spread.





- Mack says there is still a possibility of playing Wisconsin, depending on what happens with NC State.





- Charles Minlend is still weeks away from being back, according to Mack.