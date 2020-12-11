 CardinalSports - 12/11: Chris Mack Press Conference
12/11: Chris Mack Press Conference

Ty Spalding • CardinalSports
Associate Editor
@TySpalding

Takeaways:

- Samuell Williamson should be ready to go when Louisville takes the court next.


- Josh Nickelberry has had a couple setbacks while recovering from his knee surgery. Mack says he doesn't have a timeline as of now.


- Mack says both staff and players have been infected.


- Mack says a good part of his team has already had COVID, and those guys have been able to get into the gym.


- Mack confirms not every team followed the MTE guidelines, but doesn't want to speculate on what caused the spread.


- Mack says there is still a possibility of playing Wisconsin, depending on what happens with NC State.

- Charles Minlend is still weeks away from being back, according to Mack.

