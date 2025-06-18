Louisville’s Run at College World Series Ends in Bracket Final

OMAHA, Neb. – The University of Louisville baseball team saw its season come to a close on Wednesday with an 11-3 loss against Coastal Carolina in the bracket final of the 2025 College World Series.

Louisville finishes the 2025 season with a 42-24 overall record, reaching the College World Series for the sixth time in program history and the first since 2019. The Cardinals surpassed the 40-win mark for the 14th time in Dan McDonnell's 19 seasons for a Louisville program that's record was 39 wins prior to his arrival.

The 2025 Cardinals had an excellent run through the postseason. Louisville went on the road and won the NCAA Nashville Regional at the home of the No. 1 national seed. The Cards defeated ETSU, No. 1 Vanderbilt and Wright State to win just their second road regional in program history.

Louisville then hosted Miami in the super regional round, winning the first and third games to clinch a berth in the College World Series. The super regional was the 10th for the Cardinals, and their seventh at Jim Patterson Stadium.

In Omaha, Louisville lost the opener to No. 8 Oregon State before a victory over Arizona and a walk-off win in a rematch with Oregon State. The 2025 season matched the deepest postseason run in Louisville history, joining the 2019 team as the only ones to reach the bracket final.

Playing its third elimination contest in four days, things got off to a rough start for the Cardinals on Wednesday.

Coastal Carolina (56-11) had each of its first six batters reach in the bottom of the first inning, all of which came around to score to put the Cards in an early hole.

Louisville had a hit in four of the first five innings but was unable to get anyone across the plate, and the Chanticleers tacked on two more runs in the fifth to stretch the margin to eight.

Louisville's offense finally got on the board in the sixth. The Cards got RBI knocks from Tague Davis, Garret Pike and Kamau Neighbors to scratch three across.

However, Coastal Carolina responded with two runs of its own in the bottom of the sixth to wrestle back the momentum for good.

Neighbors and Pike each closed out their Louisville careers with multi-hit games, as the Cardinals tallied double digit hits for the third consecutive contest.