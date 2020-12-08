CardinalSports - 12/8 Pressers: Dez Fitzpatrick, Dwayne Ledford, & Tutu Atwell

Dez Fitzpatrick:

Takeaways: - Says he tries to be a mentor to all of the younger receivers, especially his brother, Christian, and freshman Jordan Watkins. - Says he wanted to wait until the day after to voice his support for Scott Satterfield, and thinks he's a great coach and a great leader. - Fitzpatrick adds that Satterfield's words were twisted and he didn't mean what he said.

- Says he doesn't follow individual stats and records, would rather win games.

Dwayne Ledford:

Takeaways: - Says Tutu Atwell is a guy you can't replace, not just the talent, but the type of person he is. - Thinks the guys behind Tutu realize its their time now, and are eager to step up. - Ledford says they won't take a long look at the stats until the season is over, but is proud of the players for continuing to have a positive attitude and wanting to practice every day they can. - Ledford says the reason he came to Louisville is because of the man Scott Satterfield is.

Tutu Atwell: