CardinalSports - 12/8 Pressers: Dez Fitzpatrick, Dwayne Ledford, & Tutu Atwell

12/8 Pressers: Dez Fitzpatrick, Dwayne Ledford, & Tutu Atwell
Dez Fitzpatrick:
Takeaways:
- Says he tries to be a mentor to all of the younger receivers, especially his brother, Christian, and freshman Jordan Watkins.
- Says he wanted to wait until the day after to voice his support for Scott Satterfield, and thinks he's a great coach and a great leader.
- Fitzpatrick adds that Satterfield's words were twisted and he didn't mean what he said.
- Says he doesn't follow individual stats and records, would rather win games.
Dwayne Ledford:
Takeaways:
- Says Tutu Atwell is a guy you can't replace, not just the talent, but the type of person he is.
- Thinks the guys behind Tutu realize its their time now, and are eager to step up.
- Ledford says they won't take a long look at the stats until the season is over, but is proud of the players for continuing to have a positive attitude and wanting to practice every day they can.
- Ledford says the reason he came to Louisville is because of the man Scott Satterfield is.
Tutu Atwell:
Takeaways:
- Says he talked to his mom and dad before making a decision.
- Atwell says he wanted to play, but something came up and he couldn't.
- Atwell notes that it wasn't an injury, and has been thinking about this for a couple of weeks now.
- Like Fitzpatrick, Tutu says the players love their coach and the media blew it out of proportion.