Louisville has landed prized four-star quarterback Chubba Purdy from Gilbert Arizona, adding some desert heat to their recruiting hot streak. Purdy is the highest ranked commitment of the 2020 class and the 16th this month. The Cards now have two quarterback commitments for this cycle, as planned.

After he visited Louisville the weekend of May 31st he told cardinalsports.com that the visit was a perfect ten.

"The staff was amazing, oh my goodness. The campus is awesome. Everything is close by and it's a great college town," remarked Purdy.

He also had high praise for his future teammates.

"The players are awesome. I hung with Tutu Atwell and Jawon Pass. They were awesome with me and very humble," said Purdy

His opinion of Coach Satterfield and Louisville's offense was glowing as well.

"Coach Satterfield is a great guy! He is so layed back and real. We went over the offense and it's very easy to catch on to and it fits me well," said Purdy.

After he left Louisville he took visits to Purdue and Michigan State before wrapping up his college tour with Kansas and Kansas State. The Wildcats finished second for Purdy.





