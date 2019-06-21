2020 4-star QB Chubba Purdy goes Cards.
Louisville has landed prized four-star quarterback Chubba Purdy from Gilbert Arizona, adding some desert heat to their recruiting hot streak. Purdy is the highest ranked commitment of the 2020 class and the 16th this month. The Cards now have two quarterback commitments for this cycle, as planned.
After he visited Louisville the weekend of May 31st he told cardinalsports.com that the visit was a perfect ten.
"The staff was amazing, oh my goodness. The campus is awesome. Everything is close by and it's a great college town," remarked Purdy.
He also had high praise for his future teammates.
"The players are awesome. I hung with Tutu Atwell and Jawon Pass. They were awesome with me and very humble," said Purdy
His opinion of Coach Satterfield and Louisville's offense was glowing as well.
"Coach Satterfield is a great guy! He is so layed back and real. We went over the offense and it's very easy to catch on to and it fits me well," said Purdy.
After he left Louisville he took visits to Purdue and Michigan State before wrapping up his college tour with Kansas and Kansas State. The Wildcats finished second for Purdy.
Player analysis:
Purdy is the ninth ranked dual threat quarterback in the nature. He makes plays with his legs and can throw with accuracy on the run. He doesn't have a cannon for an arm but his accuracy on the move makes him dangerous out of the pistol offense, which is what Louisville will run under Satterfield.
What this means for Louisville:
Landing one of the top remaining quarterback targets in the 2020 class will be a major boost to Louisville's already surging momentum. They are still targeting another wide receiver, at least two tight ends, another offensive lineman, and an all purpose back. Having Purdy in the class provides a valuable selling point to use when trying to add more offensive playmakers.
Usually two quarterbacks in one class causes static but that may not be the case in this instance. The Louisville staff has been up front with both Tee Webb and Chubba Purdy that they were going to take two quarterbacks in the 2020 class. It remains to be seen what impact Purdy's commitment will have on Webb but If anything does go awry it won't be because Louisville wasn't up front with him.