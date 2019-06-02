Louisville has landed its second commitment of the weekend from 3-star athlete Zay Peterson out of Clayton, NC.

“I love the way I fit in at the card position in their defense. I find the coaches are very respectful and straight forward with me,” said Peterson.

“Coach (Cort) Dennison told me straight up I need to be a dawg coming in. No lacking and hitting the books and my play book super hard because I will be graduating early in December. I need to come into the program and play as a freshman. They only have 2 guys that play the card position and they’re going to the league so I have to step up,” Peterson said.

Peterson pulled the trigger and committed to Louisville because of the fit in their defense at the Card position and the need for him there in 2020.