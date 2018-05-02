AL Brown (Kannapolis, NC) sophomore defensive end Kedrick Bingley-Jones is on track to becoming a national recruit. The 2020 prospect currently holds eleven power five offers, his latest coming out of the SEC West in the form of Texas A&M. If Louisville is going to become a playoff contender they have to win battles for players of Bingley-Jones' caliber, and so far they have a few factors working to their advantage.