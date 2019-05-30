Louisville has added some much need help in on the defensive line in the form of 6-foot-2, 270-pound defensive tackle Dezmond Tell.

Tell is the third commit from Georgia in Louisville's 2020 recruiting class joining quarterback Tee Webb and athlete Kameron Wilson, and the fourth overall prospect to choose the 'Cards. He chose Louisville over Buffalo, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Georgia Southern, Kent State, Ohio, & South Alabama.