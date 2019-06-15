Louisville has landed its tenth commitment in three weeks in the form of offensive tackle Timothy Lawson from Maryland. Lawson chose Louisville over offers from Kentucky, North Carolina, NC State, Rutgers, Virginia, and West Virginia.

"The reason I committed to the UL was because I loved what coach Dewayne Ledford has talked about with me and my parents. I felt a family atmosphere and I know that coach Ledford has something big in store for me. The main thing I liked about the program is that they really made me feel like I'm a part of the family and family is the biggest thing to me," said Lawson when asked why he chose the 'Cards.

While his recruitment started to take off Lawson is fresh off an official Rutgers visit. He made an official visit to Louisville from May 10th through the 12th. Lawson also took visits to Maryland, NC State, South Carolina, Temple, UNC, Virginia, and West Virginia, earlier in the process so his decision was made after significant travel and research.

Lawson is now the thirteenth member of Louisville's 2020 class and their fourth offensive line commitment in the last two weeks.