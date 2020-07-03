CardinalSports - 2021 California TE Christian Pedersen discusses recent visit to Louisville

Louisville has one tight end spot left in the 2021 recruiting class. On May 30, Christian Pedersen, a 2021 tight end, released a top-three of Louisville, San Diego State, and Virginia. Last week, Pedersen and his father took a flight from California to Louisville to check out the city and the campus even though coaches can't host prospects. This hasn't been an uncommon occurrence as players and their families can still freely travel on their own dime anywhere they want. So that's what the Christian and his father did. I caught up with Pedersen to discuss where things stand in his recruitment and found out some very interesting things.