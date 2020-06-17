CardinalSports - 2021 CB Derrick Edwards from Miami commits to Louisville

Louisville has received its thirteenth verbal commitment of the 2021 cycle and second of the day form three-star cornerback Derrick Edwards from Miami Palmetto. Edwards chose the Cards over schools like FSU, Kentucky, Miami, Syracuse, West Virginia, and others.

Edwards has yet to visit Louisville but after many calls and virtual tours, he gave the staff the good news. When asked why he chose Louisville without getting the chance to visit his answer was a simple one.

“It’s something that I’ve been wanting to do and now I figured it’s the right time to do it,” said Edwards.

“That’s home. The Ville is like another family to me,” said Edwards adding, “My main recruiter, coach (Bryan) Brown, he’s a real one. Also coach (Frank) Ponce. They’re like family,” said Edwards.

He actually wanted to commit back on Apri 13 but decided not to rush the process and make sure Louisville was the right fit for him. His patience and the coaching staff's understanding paid off and today Edwards announced his intent to sign with Louisville in December.

"Coach Brown and coach Ponce been real since the start and Louisville is the place for me. I can’t wait to get up there," said Edwards.

Edwards is serious when he says he can't wait to get up there. He's increasing his academic workload this summer in order to enroll early.

"Yes I'm trying to do online classes (to graduate early)," said Edwards.

It's a brave new world in college football recruiting with campus shuttered and travel restrictions being recommended but it hasn't stopped prospects from committing. Seeing players commit in mid-June or even before that isn't some aberration from past recruiting cycles. What is abnormal however is the number of players committing to schools without ever stepping foot on campus. That being said, Edwards told me that he is only planning to take an official visit to Louisville and his commitment is shut down.







