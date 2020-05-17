2021 defensive end Ashton Gillotte becomes the third defensive end and the eighth prospect overall to give his verbal pledge to Louisville this cycle.

"Right off the bat, I felt a connection with the Louisville staff. They're down to earth. (Defensive line) Coach (Mark) Ivey reminds me of my high school coach I go fishing with sometimes. They mess around, but when it's time they get serious with me and make sure I'm the man I'm supposed to be at the end of the day," explained Gillotte.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Boca Raton product said Ivey has explained that the Cards want to use him as a pass rusher at defensive end. Gillotte also said that if he chooses he can graduate early but he's undecided if he will at this point.

Gillotte lives in Florida but he has family ties to the Louisville region. He has a sister, an uncle, two aunts, and two grandmothers who live in Cincinnati. He also has a brother who lives in Columbus, Ohio. His connection with the staff plus having family nearby were the main reasons Gillotte cited for choosing the Cards over Duke, Pitt, UCF, and Vanderbilt. He also said, "good football and good education" were key factors in his decision-making process.

He has never visited Louisville's campus but did say that he's passed through the city a few times. When campuses reopen he said he plans to take an official visit to S. Floyd. When pressed on whether or not he'll take visits to other schools, considering he hasn't visited others like Duke, Pitt, or Vanderbilt due to the current circumstances, he said he doesn't plan to at the moment and his focus is on getting to see Lousiville.







