CardinalSports - 2021 four-star RB Damari Alston sees Louisville as a good fit

2021 four-star RB Damari Alston sees Louisville as a good fit

Dave Lackford
Staff Writer
@RivalsDave

Damari Alston is a five-foot-ten, 206-pound running back from Atlanta who holds 33 offers and hasn't even played a snap as a high school junior. While there is a long way to go until the 2022 signing day Alston and his family have been doing their due diligence and he is one of the most informed rising juniors I have ever interviewed. Lousiville is a program that's been in frequent contact with him, in addition to Florida, Georgia Tech, Michigan, North Carolina, and Utah. While Lousiville is up against some strong competition, they have done a good job establishing a good rapport with Alston based on how well informed he is to the operations taking place on S. Floyd Street.

