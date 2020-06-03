News More News
2021 QB prospect Jaylen Henderson says Louisville is one of his top schools

Dave Lackford • CardinalSports
Staff Writer
@RivalsDave

Louisville sent out three offers to quarterbacks in late May. Jaylen Henderson, a lefty signal-caller from West Hills, California was one of them. CardinalSports got a chance to talk to Jaylen Henderson about his interest in Lousiville, how he sees himself fitting into the Cards' offense, and when he plans to make a decision. Although he lives in California, Henderson has actually been playing close attention to Louisville for a while now, in both football and basketball.


