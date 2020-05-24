A month ago, TJ Quinn appeared to have his top schools narrowed down and was on the verge of making a decision. Then Louisville offered on May, 5 and changed the complexion of his recruitment. Quinn’s father, Terry Quinn Sr., played running back and defensive back for Louisville from 1991 trough 1994. Fans are quick to speculate that legacy prospects are destined to wind up playing at their fathers’ alma maters but Louisville has more going for it than just that.

“My parents said it’s my decision. I’m not just going just pick Louisville because my dad went there but they are one of my tops schools,” said Quinn.